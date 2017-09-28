Newsvine

It's time to take sleep seriously : TreeHugger

Because the lack of sleep is killing us.

Do you recall Gilgamesh's ill-fated quest for immortality? Well, if current research is accurate, the ancient Babylonian king would have been better off staying at home and sleeping a solid eight to nine hours a night, in order to extend his years on Earth. Sleep, it seems, is the closest thing we have to a magic bullet solution to a wide range of ailments plaguing the modern world, from diabetes and cancer to obesity and mental health, and the amount of time you spend sleeping is linked to how long you're likely to live.

 

