Proposed U.S. Health Care Bill Would Hurt The Economy, States, And Health Insurers, Says Report

NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 25, 2017--A key focus of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was standardization, increased access, and increased federal funding of health care. Recent ACA "repeal and replace" bills have had two overarching themes: reduced federal funding of health care by switching to a defined-contribution system (such as block grants, per-capita caps), and providing increased flexibility to the states to use these federal funds.