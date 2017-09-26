Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 1 Seeds: 18916 Comments: 151933 Since: Aug 2009

Proposed U.S. Health Care Bill Would Hurt The Economy, States, And Health Insurers, Says Report

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: S&P Global Ratings
Seeded on Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:56 AM
Discuss: 

NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 25, 2017--A key focus of the Affordable
Care Act (ACA) was standardization, increased access, and increased federal
funding of health care. Recent ACA "repeal and replace" bills have had two
overarching themes: reduced federal funding of health care by switching to a
defined-contribution system (such as block grants, per-capita caps), and
providing increased flexibility to the states to use these federal funds.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor