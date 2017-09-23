Physicians and public health researchers Drs. Steffie Woolhandler and David Himmelstein estimate that implementation of the proposed Graham-Cassidy legislation would push an additional 32 million Americans off their health insurance over the next decade, resulting in 41,600 additional deaths in 2027.
Health researchers: Graham-Cassidy bill would increase deaths by 41,600 annually | Physicians for a National Health Program
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment