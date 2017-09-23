Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 1 Seeds: 18909 Comments: 151861 Since: Aug 2009

Health researchers: Graham-Cassidy bill would increase deaths by 41,600 annually | Physicians for a National Health Program

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: | Physicians for a National Health Program
Seeded on Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:54 AM
Discuss:

Physicians and public health researchers Drs. Steffie Woolhandler and David Himmelstein estimate that implementation of the proposed Graham-Cassidy legislation would push an additional 32 million Americans off their health insurance over the next decade, resulting in 41,600 additional deaths in 2027.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor