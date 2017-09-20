In A Stunning Moment, Republican Senator Basically Tells Sick Americans To Go Die [Video]

On MSNBC, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said that Americans should not have essential health benefits in their health care, which means that if people get sick, the Republican message is go die.
Jason Easley
On MSNBC, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said that Americans should not have essential health benefits in their health care, which means that if people get sick, the Republican message is go die.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.