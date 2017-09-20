Iran Publicly Hangs Man For Rape, Murder of Seven-Year-Old Girl

Iranian authorities hanged a man in public on Wednesday after he was found guilty of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in a case that has caused uproar in the Islamic Republic.
By Jack Moore
