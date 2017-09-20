Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 1 Seeds: 19003 Comments: 151733 Since: Aug 2009

Iran Publicly Hangs Man For Rape, Murder of Seven-Year-Old Girl

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Iranian authorities hanged a man in public on Wednesday after he was found guilty of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl in a case that has caused uproar in the Islamic Republic.

By Jack Moore

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor