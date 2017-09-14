Hurricane Harvey Washed Up This Strange Fanged Creature — And the Internet is Shook | Mediaite

Amid the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, one anonymous internet person went viral after she snapped a terrifying photo of a large, fanged monster chilling out on a beach in Texas City.
by Jon Levine
Amid the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, one anonymous internet person went viral after she snapped a terrifying photo of a large, fanged monster chilling out on a beach in Texas City.
by Jon Levine
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.