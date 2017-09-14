Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 1 Seeds: 18977 Comments: 151530 Since: Aug 2009

Hurricane Harvey Washed Up This Strange Fanged Creature — And the Internet is Shook | Mediaite

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Amid the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, one anonymous internet person went viral after she snapped a terrifying photo of a large, fanged monster chilling out on a beach in Texas City.

by Jon Levine

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor