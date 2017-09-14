Election Infrastructure: Vulnerabilities and Solutions - Center for American Progress

In June 2017, the American people learned that Russian operatives had targeted 39 state election systems in the lead-up to the 2016 elections. Beyond the states, Russians targeted an election equipment vendor. These cyberintrusions and other Election Day disruptions exposed the country’s voting infrastructure as outdated and vulnerable to attack, weakening confidence in the electoral process. One poll found that 1 in 4 Americans will consider abstaining from voting in future elections due to concerns over cybersecurity. Election officials at all levels of government must invest in America’s election infrastructure and defend the security of our election system.