Census Data Show How Budget Proposals Put Economic Security of American Families at Risk - Center for American Progress

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released its benchmark annual data on income, poverty, and health insurance for 2016. Building on historically strong gains in 2015, the data show that Americans continued to see improvements in economic security in 2016. The official poverty rate declined to 12.7 percent, with African Americans, Hispanics, and children experiencing especially dramatic decreases. The typical American household saw a raise of $1,809, with the median income increasing to $59,039. And rates of health insurance coverage nudged up slightly to 91.2 percent, the highest rate in U.S. history.