Trump's Evangelical Adviser Robert Jeffress: God is Not 'An Open Borders Guy' [Video] - Mediaite

First, God said He endorsed an attack on North Korea — now, megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress says God does not support undocumented immigrants entering the United States.
by Caleb Ecarma
First, God said He endorsed an attack on North Korea — now, megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress says God does not support undocumented immigrants entering the United States.
by Caleb Ecarma
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.