Trump Is Seriously Considering Launching A US Invasion Of North Korea

The Trump White House's threats toward North Korea are being backed up by serious study as the administration is researching the consequences of a new land war on the Korean Peninsula.
Jason Easley
The Trump White House's threats toward North Korea are being backed up by serious study as the administration is researching the consequences of a new land war on the Korean Peninsula.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.