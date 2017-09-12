Newsvine

Exxon Strikes Out on Hiding Accountant's Books

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: courthousenews.com
Seeded on Tue Sep 12, 2017 6:50 PM
MANHATTAN (CN) — New York’s highest court handed a critical victory Tuesday to state prosecutors investigating Exxon for fraud on climate change, refusing to let the oil giant shield its auditor’s files.

ADAM KLASFELD

 

