Exxon Strikes Out on Hiding Accountant's Books

MANHATTAN (CN) — New York’s highest court handed a critical victory Tuesday to state prosecutors investigating Exxon for fraud on climate change, refusing to let the oil giant shield its auditor’s files.
ADAM KLASFELD
MANHATTAN (CN) — New York’s highest court handed a critical victory Tuesday to state prosecutors investigating Exxon for fraud on climate change, refusing to let the oil giant shield its auditor’s files.
ADAM KLASFELD
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.