Trump Is Trying To Use Hurricane Irma To Speed Up Tax Cuts For The Rich [Video]

During a cabinet meeting about Hurricane Irma, Donald Trump tried to use the hurricane as a reason for Congress to speed up and pass tax cuts for the wealthy.
Jason Easley
During a cabinet meeting about Hurricane Irma, Donald Trump tried to use the hurricane as a reason for Congress to speed up and pass tax cuts for the wealthy.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.