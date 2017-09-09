Newsvine

Trump Holds Secret White House Meeting With New Putin's New Man In The US

According to the Russians, Trump held a White House meeting with Russia's new ambassador to the US. The meeting was kept off of the President's schedule and was not made publicly known.

Jason Easley

