Labor Day Bombshell Dropped As Congress Is Investigating Trump For Seeking Russia Business

View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Sep 4, 2017 5:23 AM
During an interview on CNN's State Of The Union, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, confirmed that Congress is investigating Trump for seeking business in Russia during the 2016 election.

Jason Easley

