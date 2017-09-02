Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor lists 8 times Trump committed crimes in office — so far

President Donald Trump has potentially committed obstruction of justice on eight different occasions since taking office in January, a renowned prosecutor told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump has potentially committed obstruction of justice on eight different occasions since taking office in January, a renowned prosecutor told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.
Bob Brigham
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.