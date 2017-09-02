Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18922 Comments: 151013 Since: Aug 2009

Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor lists 8 times Trump committed crimes in office — so far

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 5:25 PM
Discuss:

President Donald Trump has potentially committed obstruction of justice on eight different occasions since taking office in January, a renowned prosecutor told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Bob Brigham

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor