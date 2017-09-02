Out Of His Mind Trump Says Hurricane Victims Are Happy And Harvey Was Beautiful For The Country [Video]

While visiting a disaster relief shelter in Houston, Trump claimed that Harvey victims who lost everything were happy and that the hurricane was a beautiful thing for the country to watch.
Jason Easley
While visiting a disaster relief shelter in Houston, Trump claimed that Harvey victims who lost everything were happy and that the hurricane was a beautiful thing for the country to watch.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.