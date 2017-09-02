Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18923 Comments: 151024 Since: Aug 2009

Out Of His Mind Trump Says Hurricane Victims Are Happy And Harvey Was Beautiful For The Country [Video]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 2, 2017 4:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

While visiting a disaster relief shelter in Houston, Trump claimed that Harvey victims who lost everything were happy and that the hurricane was a beautiful thing for the country to watch.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor