Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18910 Comments: 150923 Since: Aug 2009

Eric Trump Warns That Your Criticism Is Depressing Trump And Making Him Suicidal

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 7:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During a radio interview, Eric Trump discussed the mental instability of his father by saying that the President Of The United States has to tune out criticism or else he would commit suicide.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor