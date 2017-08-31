Sen. Kamala Harris To Co-Sponsor Medicare For All Bill In The Senate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced at a town hall that she would be co-sponsoring Medicare for all legislation in the Senate because it is the right thing to do.
Jason Easley
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) announced at a town hall that she would be co-sponsoring Medicare for all legislation in the Senate because it is the right thing to do.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.