Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18897 Comments: 150824 Since: Aug 2009

Teen Girls Set Dog on Fire, Post Video to Snapchat, Cops Say | Law News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: lawnewz.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 29, 2017 6:52 AM
Discuss:

[Warning: the above video may be disturbing]

 

A dog is being kept at an animal shelter after law enforcement learned about a horrifying video, where teenage girls appeared to set the dog on fire using an aerosol can and a lighter. The video was posted to social media app Snapchat, which allows users to post pictures and videos that vanish after being viewed, but that didn’t stop viewers of North Carolina’s FOX8 from tipping off reporters and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

 

The dog is reportedly expected to be just fine, suffering only singed fur, with no skin damage.

 

by Ronn Blitzer

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor