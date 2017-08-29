Teen Girls Set Dog on Fire, Post Video to Snapchat, Cops Say | Law News

[Warning: the above video may be disturbing]

A dog is being kept at an animal shelter after law enforcement learned about a horrifying video, where teenage girls appeared to set the dog on fire using an aerosol can and a lighter. The video was posted to social media app Snapchat, which allows users to post pictures and videos that vanish after being viewed, but that didn’t stop viewers of North Carolina’s FOX8 from tipping off reporters and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog is reportedly expected to be just fine, suffering only singed fur, with no skin damage.