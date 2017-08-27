9 Solutions to Secure America's Elections - Center for American Progress

The legitimacy of self-government rests on the consent of the governed. In our democratic republic, that consent is manifested through the administration of free and fair elections. But in 2016, our democratic process came under attack from a foreign state seeking to exercise power and influence in U.S. domestic politics. It’s possible that Russia believed that if it could interfere in the U.S. presidential election, it could change the course of American history.
By Danielle Root and Liz Kennedy