Feds Say Demand for Inauguration Day Protest Info Is Narrow Enough

WASHINGTON (CN) – Federal prosecutors seeking to make a web hosting company comply with a search warrant that could implicate the IP addresses of 1.3 million visitors to an anti-Trump website promised a D.C. court on Monday the request “is singularly focused on criminal activity.”

“The government has no interest in records relating to the 1.3 million IP addresses that are mentioned in DreamHost’s numerous press releases and opposition brief,” the reply states [emphasis in original]. “The government’s investigation is focused on the violence discussed in the affidavit.”

