BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

The Associated Press

German police say they have seized thousands of ecstasy pills in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head. (Police Osnabrueck via AP)

