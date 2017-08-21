Opinion: Trump's Unparalleled Ignorance and Stupidity Will Lead to More Bloodshed

When it comes to the scourge of White Supremacy, Donald Trump has been mistakenly labeled as an enabler. Donald Trump is not just that. He is an inciter, an igniter, a provocateur of intolerance and racial hate.
By Demetrius Harris
