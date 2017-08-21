Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18840 Comments: 150468 Since: Aug 2009

Someone Is Posting Ads Offering Actors Of Color $50 To Come And Cheer For Trump In Phoenix

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 21, 2017 6:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Someone is posting ads on Craigslist advertising for minority actors to come to Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix, AZ and cheer for the unpopular president.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor