Someone Is Posting Ads Offering Actors Of Color $50 To Come And Cheer For Trump In Phoenix

Someone is posting ads on Craigslist advertising for minority actors to come to Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix, AZ and cheer for the unpopular president.
Jason Easley
Someone is posting ads on Craigslist advertising for minority actors to come to Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix, AZ and cheer for the unpopular president.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.