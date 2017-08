The Trump White House seems to be seriously lacking defenders willing to go on air after his disastrous Charlottesville comments in which he said there were "very fine people" on both sides (Nazis and anti-hate protestors). When booking guests for this Sunday's shows, ABC reports that the White House offered up D-List speaker and fake Evangelical leader, Jerry Falwell, Jr., to be the best defender of thrice married and serial cheater, Donald Trump.