Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18831 Comments: 150388 Since: Aug 2009

Sheriff: Trump Wants Us To Break The Law

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: thedailybeast.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:47 PM
Discuss:

The Trump administration is pushing sheriffs to keep illegal immigrants in jail for longer than is constitutionally allowed—and it's putting sympathetic sheriffs in a tough spot.

Betsy Woodruff

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor