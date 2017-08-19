Sheriff: Trump Wants Us To Break The Law

The Trump administration is pushing sheriffs to keep illegal immigrants in jail for longer than is constitutionally allowed—and it's putting sympathetic sheriffs in a tough spot.
Betsy Woodruff
The Trump administration is pushing sheriffs to keep illegal immigrants in jail for longer than is constitutionally allowed—and it's putting sympathetic sheriffs in a tough spot.
Betsy Woodruff
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.