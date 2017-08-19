Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18825 Comments: 150352 Since: Aug 2009

Members of Congress Are Talking About Removing Trump From Office Due To A Mental Disorder

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On the heels of Republicans like Sen. Bob Corker questioning Trump's stability, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) has introduced a resolution calling for Trump to be removed from office due to a mental disorder.

Jason Easley

One page Resolution PDF

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor