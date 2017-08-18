Newsvine

Trump Hit In The Wallet As Palm Beach Chamber Of Commerce Head Urges Charities Not To Use His Club

The head of the Palm Beach Chamber Of Commerce is urging charities to not hold events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago private club in the wake of the President's support of white supremacists after Charlottesville violence.

Jason Easley

