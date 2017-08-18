Republicans Call Trump A "vortex of incompetence and destruction" As GOPers Rip Their President

“He is uniquely incapable of political leadership. If we get tax reform done, it won't be with his help. It'll be in spite of him and his vortex of incompetence and destruction,” a Republican aide said of President Trump.
Sarah Jones
