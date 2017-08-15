CEO Flight From Trump Turns Into An Avalanche As Intel Boss Bolts From Manufacturing Council

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is the third CEO to quit Trump's manufacturing council in less than 24 hours over the President's weak condemnation of white supremacists and the violence in Charlottesville.
Jason Easley
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is the third CEO to quit Trump's manufacturing council in less than 24 hours over the President's weak condemnation of white supremacists and the violence in Charlottesville.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.