Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18802 Comments: 150217 Since: Aug 2009

CEO Flight From Trump Turns Into An Avalanche As Intel Boss Bolts From Manufacturing Council

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 15, 2017 5:08 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is the third CEO to quit Trump's manufacturing council in less than 24 hours over the President's weak condemnation of white supremacists and the violence in Charlottesville.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor