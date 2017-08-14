Newsvine

Man arrested by FBI agents after allegedly planning to bomb building in downtown Oklahoma City | KFOR.com

OKLAHOMA CITY - Federal officials say that a 23-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly planning to blow up a bomb in downtown Oklahoma City.

by KFOR-TV & K. Querry

Image: Drake Varnell, Oklahoma Department of Corrections

 

