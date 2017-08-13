Charlottesville Violence Is Exactly What America Is Under Donald Trump

Though the majority of Americans do not condone the racially driven terrorism we saw in Charlottesville this weekend, this is increasingly what America is becoming with Donald Trump in the White House.
By Sean Colarossi
Though the majority of Americans do not condone the racially driven terrorism we saw in Charlottesville this weekend, this is increasingly what America is becoming with Donald Trump in the White House.
By Sean Colarossi
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment
Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.