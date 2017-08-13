Police: 10-year-old boy fatally shoots 6-year-old brother while home alone in West Mifflin | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 6-year-old brother in the head Wednesday morning with their mother’s handgun while they were alone inside their mobile home in West Mifflin, Allegheny County Police said.
Shelly Bradbury
