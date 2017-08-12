Nuclear nerves wipe $1 trillion off world stocks - Alaska Dispatch News

LONDON – The damage inflicted on world stocks this week by the escalating war of words over North Korea topped $1 trillion on Friday, as investors again took cover in the yen, the Swiss franc, gold and government bonds.
Author: Marc Jones, Reuters
