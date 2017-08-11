Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18781 Comments: 150096 Since: Aug 2009

Leaked email shows HBO negotiating with hackers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: News from The Associated Press
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 6:27 PM
Discuss:

BOSTON (AP) -- Hackers this week released an email from HBO in which the company expressed willingness to pay them $250,000 as part of a negotiation over data swiped from HBO's servers.

By MATT O'BRIEN and TALI ARBEL Associated Press

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor