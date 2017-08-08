Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 0 Seeds: 18774 Comments: 150053 Since: Aug 2009

Trump Confirms Classified Intel and Tips Off N. Korea With One Brainless Retweet

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Aug 8, 2017 9:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Trump confirmed intelligence that the US had picked up to North Korea by retweeting a Fox News story that contained leaked classified intelligence from an anonymous government official.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor