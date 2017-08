Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have introduced legislation that would allow people age 55-64 to buy into Medicare. This modified public option would give an additional 41 million Americans access to Medicare.

Under the Medicare for 55 Act, people would be able to buy into Medicare and receive the same benefits and protections as enrollees in Medicare parts A, B, and D.