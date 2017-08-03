Trump White House Closer To Facing Criminal Charges As Mueller Impanels Grand Jury In DC

The investigation into potential crimes committed by the President and campaign has expanded as a grand jury has been impaneled in Washington, D.C. as part of the Russia investigation.
Jason Easley
