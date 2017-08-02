Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18806 Comments: 149984 Since: Aug 2009

Key Dem Promises Bipartisan 'Firestorm' If Trump Fires Bob Mueller For Looking At Tax Returns

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 5:11 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"There's a likelihood that there will be a confrontation. And if there's a confrontation and if there's a threat to fire Bob Mueller, there will be a firestorm of opposition on both sides of the aisle here in Congress."

By Sean Colarossi

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor