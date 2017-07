DAYTONA BEACH — Police Chief Craig Capri said the 10-year-old boy who has been linked to four grand theft auto cases still has a chance to improve his life once he gets out of juvenile detention next month.

“He’s been getting involved with the wrong people and his life is starting to spiral out of control,” Capri said.

“His mom is asking for help,” he continued. “She can’t control the kid. She’s asking for help so we’re going to try and help her out.”