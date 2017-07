Newsweek published this story under the headline of “Was Justice Finally Done?” on January 13, 1975 after John N. Mitchell, H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to prison for their role in the Watergate coverup, which saw President Richard Nixon eventually leave the White House in disgrace. In light of recent news involving President Donald Trump and a debate about his potential impeachment, however unlikely, Newsweek is republishing the story.