Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18775 Comments: 149567 Since: Aug 2009

Trump's Budget Cuts Will Imperil World Health, Report Finds

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: courthousenews.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:17 AM
Discuss:

(CN) – President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut public investments that curb various global health threats would threaten programs that save millions of lives around the world, according to a new report.

Sean Duffy

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor