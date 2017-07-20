- Jorge Jove, 64, from Hialeah, told the workers he didn't want the trucks parked in front of his driveway
- The workers told Jove they would move as soon as they were finished working on the telephone poles
- Video captures Jove firing bullets into both utility trucks as a worker calls 911
- Police say Jove spent 34 years as a firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
- He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of felony vandalism
Florida man shoots at AT&T trucks parked outside his home | Daily Mail Online
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 7:10 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment