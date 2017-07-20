Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18765 Comments: 149519 Since: Aug 2009

Florida man shoots at AT&T trucks parked outside his home  | Daily Mail Online

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 7:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

  • Jorge Jove, 64, from Hialeah, told the workers he didn't want the trucks parked in front of his driveway
  • The workers told Jove they would move as soon as they were finished working on the telephone poles
  • Video captures Jove firing bullets into both utility trucks as a worker calls 911
  • Police say Jove spent 34 years as a firefighter with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
  • He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of felony vandalism

By Mary Kekatos

Image: NBC Miami

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor