Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18757 Comments: 149476 Since: Aug 2009

White nationalist pleads guilty to disorderly conduct at Trump rally

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Louisville Courier-Journal
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 4:04 PM
Discuss:

The leader of a white nationalist group, who is accused of physically harassing a woman during a March rally in Louisville for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Thomas Novelly and Matthew Glowicki, The Courier-Journal

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor