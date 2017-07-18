Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 135 Seeds: 18748 Comments: 149431 Since: Aug 2009

After 7 Years of Railing Against Obamacare The Moral Bankruptcy of The GOP Gets Exposed

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called out Republicans on their latest Trumpcare fail, saying, “After seven years of railing against the Affordable Care Act, the moral bankruptcy of Republicans’ agenda has been utterly exposed."

Sarah Jones

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor