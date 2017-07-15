Kinderhook Podiatrist Pleads Guilty to Health Care Fraud, Pays $410,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Liability

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Podiatrist Perrin D. Edwards, age 64, of Kinderhook, New York, pled guilty on Tuesday to health care fraud for illegally charging Medicare and private insurance companies for services that he never provided. Edwards has also paid $410,000 to the United States to resolve his civil liability for his submission of false claims for payment to the Medicare program.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Scott J. Lampert, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Regional Office for the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General; and Vadim D. Thomas, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Edwards’s guilty plea was entered as part of a nationwide law enforcement operation targeting health care fraud, announced today by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other officials in Washington, D.C. (see news release).