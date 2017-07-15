Seventy-Seven Charged in Southern District of Florida as Part of Largest Health Care Fraud Action in Department of Justice History

Benjamin G. Greenberg, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office; Shimon R. Richmond, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Miami Regional Office, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG); and Pam Bondi, Florida Attorney General; announced today the largest ever health care fraud enforcement action by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, involving 412 charged defendants across 41 federal districts, including 115 doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in health care fraud schemes involving approximately $1.3 billion in false billings. In the Southern District of Florida a total of 77 defendants were charged with offenses relating to their participation in various fraud schemes involving over $141 million in false billings for services including home health care, mental health services and pharmacy fraud.