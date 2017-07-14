Trump Jr. Apologists Expose Contradiction at Heart of Citizens United - CREW

This week, we learned of a bombshell in the ongoing Russian-collusion saga: the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and former campaign manager Paul Manafort met with a Russian national to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” While the meeting presents a number of important questions, one area of focus has been the issue of whether Trump’s team solicited, received, or directed a contribution from a foreign government, in violation of federal campaign laws. While there is no evidence Russia provided money to Trump’s campaign, election law experts point to the fact that a contribution may be “anything of value,” and opposition research like that promised to the Trump team is something of immense value to campaigns.