Kansas Republican boasts about harassing 'man in a skirt' who turned out to be a woman

Conservative Kansas lawmaker Francis Awerkamp posted a newsletter on his Facebook page this week that railed against the taxpayer funded “homosexual agenda” after LGBTQ students visited the Capitol.
Sarah K. Burris
Conservative Kansas lawmaker Francis Awerkamp posted a newsletter on his Facebook page this week that railed against the taxpayer funded “homosexual agenda” after LGBTQ students visited the Capitol.
Sarah K. Burris
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment