Trump Sued for Blocking His Critics on Twitter

MANHATTAN (CN) — From New York to Texas, Twitter users blocked from reading Donald Trump’s personal feed filed a federal complaint Tuesday alleging that they have a constitutional right to read the president’s tweets.
ADAM KLASFELD
MANHATTAN (CN) — From New York to Texas, Twitter users blocked from reading Donald Trump’s personal feed filed a federal complaint Tuesday alleging that they have a constitutional right to read the president’s tweets.
ADAM KLASFELD
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment